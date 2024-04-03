Stories about dichotomy work wonderfully in wrestling. It’s the whole “opposites attract” thing put into motion. The territory built its two big men’s angles on this idea. Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes on one side, and Tony D’Angelo vs. Ilja Dragunov on the other. Melo and Trick juxtapose because of their past and how they each saw their relationship. Ilja and Tony want the same thing but go about it in very different ways. Both are potentially strong stories, with the former providing the most meat on the bone for a brother vs. brother affair.

And yet on the go-home show before NXT’s biggest event of the year, neither angle made me more excited for either match. That’s actually indicative of the entire show, but it sticks out like John Cena at Morehouse College when it’s these two angles on which they built the show around.

Let’s get to the championship picture first. The big problem is it didn’t add anything; it simply reinforced what they already established: Tony D’s power reaches longer than Reed Richards and that power might spell the end for Ilja’s reign. While I appreciate all the mob movie tropes (the boot on Ilja’s car, the intimating cats at the factory with crowbars and table saws), it didn’t excite me. Not only did the angle not add anything new but neither Tony nor Ilja said anything fresh. Ilja says he’s unbreakable, Tony says he’ll break the unbreakable. Cool, cool.

Then there’s Trick and Melo. Their face-to-face started on an interesting note where Trick noted their standing as the first Black men to main event a PLE on WrestleMania weekend. That’s huge and I’m glad they took time to acknowledge that. I also saw what them trying to establish both men’s pain over the broken relationship. They told a story about their beginnings, where it all went wrong, and then the usual “oh, so that’s what this is all about” jealousy card.

For a story that should feel incredibly personal and emotional, it came off as flat. Even worse, it felt like a regular wrestling match. That’s not the expected feeling for a match billed as possibly the biggest match in NXT history at the biggest Stand & Deliver ever. Maybe the crowd threw them off their respective games, but Melo and Trick sounded pedestrian. But, much like Tony and Ilja’s issue earlier, it was mostly everything we already heard from both men.

Maybe I expected too much from both angles, especially Melo and Trick. But everything just felt “normal” and stilted on for a show that needed more passion and excitement.

B-Sides





Bodies are flying EVERYWHERE in this Triple Threat Match!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/TBx1hWrRV4 — WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2024

I didn’t see that coming at all. Axiom & Nathan Frazer walked out of the Performance Center with a golden ticket to Stand & Deliver. I put my money on Gallows & Anderson for their experience and, of course, the meat factor. But Nathan & Axiom create a very different match with the tag champs, and a new challenge. They’re high flying, fast break offense, which they put on full display during this match. Speaking of this match, the whole thing caught fire once everything broke down.

The aforementioned winners really looked at home with LWO teeing off on those O.C. boys. At that point, it felt like a silent agreement to take out the most experienced and biggest team. Gallows & Anderson almost got the W after hitting a Magic Killer, but you gotta keep your head on a swivel in a six-man tag. Axiom & Nathan won because they simply moved faster through their window of opportunity than their opponents. They moved just a bit faster and a tad quicker than everyone else. Can they do that against the Wolf Dogs? We’ll see.

Here we go!!!



These women can't stand each other #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/7FYCdNI6OB — WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2024

Jacey Jayne defeated Fallon Henley in a chaotic match that devolved into an all out war between Jacey’s crew (Kiana James & Izzi Dame) and Fallon’s (Thea Hail & Kelani Jordan). All that drama led to a nice backstage promo from Jacey. She stated her motivation, explained her past actions (rebuilding Chase U, fake befriending Thea) and declared that it’s time for the spotlight to get back on her. Thea didn’t get all that out since she’s still just yells and energy, but we’re getting a six-woman tag match at Stand & Deliver. And I’m very curious how this one goes and if it leads to the logical conclusion: Thea vs. Jacey.

And before I move on, shoutout to Vic Joseph for his Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reference. Devotees to that 1990 gem no doubt smiled when he mentioned “cricket” and “Casey Jones” in the same sentence. You’re doing God’s work, Vic. Never change.

Singles

Much like the mens angles, Lyra Valkyria and Roxanne Perez also lacked something. Meta Four provided more entertainment in the Supernova Session than the champion and challenger. That’s not great. I really want to dig Lyra but she’s just uninteresting. That she did most of the talking here didn’t help the segment.

Oba Femi and Joe Gacy went to a no contest, which was a nice touch considering the beatdown Shawn Spears issued to Joe before the match. Oba looks like a beast while Shawn’s attack sets up a match between him and Joe at Stand & Deliver.

Sol Ruca looked impressive in her first big match back. She pulled off several impressive moves, including a pretty DDT, with one leg. I liked her getting the win over Blair Davenport. And the way she got it means this probably isn’t over yet between them.

Von Wagner, once again, decided against winning a match so he could put Lexis King through a table. Lexis stopped all that nonsense and got the W. Von had it coming if you ask me.

This was a very forgettable show, which is the opposite of what they wanted. That Stand & Deliver card looks packed but this was not the best setup for their biggest event of the year. It didn’t dampen my enthusiasm for WrestleMania weekend, but it’s just unfortunate that they step into Philly with this rather than something worthy of the week.

What say you, Cagesiders? Did you like this show more than me? Less? About the same? Sound off!