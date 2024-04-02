Axiom & Nathan Frazer earn tag team title match at NXT Stand & Deliver

This week’s episode of NXT television kicked off with a triple threat match to determine who would move on to Stand & Deliver this coming Sat., April 6, 2024, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to challenge The Wolf Dogs for the tag team titles.

A mini tournament was held to find the three teams, with Axiom & Nathan Frazer, the LWO, and the Good Brothers emerging victorious.

The match was a wild showcase, with bodies flying all over the damn place.





Bodies are flying EVERYWHERE in this Triple Threat Match!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/TBx1hWrRV4 — WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2024

Considering the fact they came down from the main roster and appeared to be getting a push, Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows seemed to be favorites but it was Axiom and Frazer who managed to score the pinfall after an impressive display.

Like the matchup?

The updated Stand & Deliver lineup: