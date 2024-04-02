 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Axiom & Nathan Frazer earn tag team title match at NXT Stand & Deliver

Surprise!

This week’s episode of NXT television kicked off with a triple threat match to determine who would move on to Stand & Deliver this coming Sat., April 6, 2024, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to challenge The Wolf Dogs for the tag team titles.

A mini tournament was held to find the three teams, with Axiom & Nathan Frazer, the LWO, and the Good Brothers emerging victorious.

The match was a wild showcase, with bodies flying all over the damn place.

Considering the fact they came down from the main roster and appeared to be getting a push, Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows seemed to be favorites but it was Axiom and Frazer who managed to score the pinfall after an impressive display.

Like the matchup?

The updated Stand & Deliver lineup:

  • Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes
  • NXT Championship: Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. Tony D’Angelo
  • NXT Women’s Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Roxanne Perez
  • NXT North American Championship: Oba Femi (c) vs. Dijak vs. Josh Briggs
  • NXT Tag Team Championship: The Wolf Dogs (c) vs. Axiom & Nathan Frazer

