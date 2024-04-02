CM Punk and Corey Graves are friends again

CM Punk’s friendship with Corey Graves fell apart after Punk left WWE in 2014. We know this because Graves tweeted about it the night of Punk’s last UFC fight in 2018.

Graves later shared a more in-depth explanation, but in both it was clear that Corey was hurt by the way Punk distanced himself from the pro wrestling business and people in it after his first WWE run ended.

When speculation started about Punk returning to WWE started last year after his AEW exit, Graves was among those saying he would welcome Punk back and see how it went from there. Based on what he told Bill Apter of Sportskeeda, it’s gone pretty well:

“I am proud to report that it’s all water under the bridge. I finally had a chance in-person — I bumped into him briefly the night of Survivor Series backstage, but it was chaotic. He had just come back, everything was at 11 at the moment. So the day of the Royal Rumble at Tropicana Field, I actually got to pull him aside for a few minutes and we cleared the air. Had a nice, long chat. “You know, we both apologized for some things over the years and realized that this is where we both belong. This is where we both want to be. It’s been a really exciting time for me personally to be able to rekindle a friendship that meant so much to me over the years. And I am truly as excited to have Punk back here under the WWE banner as just about anybody.”

They may not cross paths too often, as Graves is currently SmackDown’s play-by-play man and Punk is on the Raw roster. But you never know what the future holds in WWE, and it’s good to know things are good between the once-again friends wherever they land.

Punk also recently spoke about burying the hatchet with WWE as part of his return to WWE. You can read about that here.