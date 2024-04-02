BIG MEATY MEN EATING MEAT (and pizza)

We here at Cageside Seats remain very sad that Big E hasn’t been a regular on WWE television since suffering a broken neck on SmackDown in March of 2022. But we’re more happy that our guy is living his best life, healthy and pain-free.

Especially because he routinely reappears on the radar doing just the coolest, most Large Epsilon sh*t possible.

Case in point... well, just peep the description for the live stream embedded above:

Big E hosts a WrestleMania XL-sized Philly cheesesteak and pizza eating competition between Omos and Otis at Angelo’s Pizzeria in Philadelphia.

They had us at “Big E”, but that sentence just gets better and better with each subsequent word.

The live stream is scheduled to start at 4:30pm ET. E is also scheduled one of the hosts of WrestleMania XL’s pre-shows this weekend, along with Michael Cole, Pat McAfee, CM Punk, Jackie Redmond, and Wade Barrett. Those start at 5pm ET on both Sat., April 6 and Sun., April 7.

Enjoy the meaty men eating meat (and pizza)! We know we will.