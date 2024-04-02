CM Punk explains how his WWE return came together

Before they got into CM Punk’s AEW run on the April 1 edition of The MMA Hour, Ariel Helwani got Punk to talk about how his remarkable return to WWE came about.

He says the whole thing happened in a matter of days leading up his surprise appearance at Survivor Series in Chicago the Saturday after Thanksgiving. The process was initiated with a call from WWE President Nick Khan, who was surprised to learn that Punk didn’t have a non-compete agreement with AEW following the end of his time with that company:

“The action of it started the week of Thanksgiving, maybe. I’d have to look at a calendar and figure out dates exactly. I remember times and places of where I was when I would get phone calls and such. And I had a CFFC [Cage Fury Fighting Championships, the mixed martial arts promotion Punk does color commentary for] show coming up I think. “So I got a call from Nick Khan and he was just like, ‘Hey, I wanna talk to you’. And I was like, ‘Cool. On my way to the gym and I got this coming up, I got CFFC. I’ll be back then.’ ‘Cool. You wanna talk Monday? Great.’ So it was the week of Thanksgiving, Monday, I spoke to him. “I think the call — I’m always so nervous about pulling the curtain back on stuff — but, I think the call was more of a, ‘Hey, we wanna talk to you about coming back. We’d love you for Royal Rumble,’ because they’d assumed that I probably had some sort of non-compete or something like that and were kind of floored when I was like, ‘No man, ready to go. Let’s do it. Saturday…’ No [I never had a non-compete]... Nick said, ‘I really wish I knew that.’ Sorry man. I didn’t call or tell anybody. I just kind of laid low for a minute [after his AEW exit].”

Punk dismissed talk that he’d debuted before his paperwork was finished (“I don’t think they would’ve ever allowed me to even be on television without signing something”), but said the deal was completed minutes before he walked through the curtain at Allstate Arena:

“Literally on the phone with the lawyer like, ‘Okay, alright.’ Sign, go. I signed and then walked into Gorilla and it was like the most crowded elevator. There was just everyone, and everyone just turns and looks, and jaws drop on the floor. Then people are like, ‘What!?’ And then, you know, the world saw what came next.”

One of the reasons Punk’s return was so surprising was the amount of acrimony that surrounded his 2014 departure — particularly with Triple H, who is now WWE’s Chief Content Officer. He described how he & The Game made peace before WWE got to Chicago:

“I asked him if he wanted to talk on the phone, and he said, ‘No, I would actually like to FaceTime you so I can see you. “I was like, ‘Oh, that’s interesting.’ “We just talked about a whole lot of stuff and about stuff that was, at one point, probably serious to both of us that is silly now, and we just kind of laughed, buried the hatchet, and then we started talking business. I was like, ‘Man, this is Thanksgiving. I don’t wanna bother you, you’re with your girls, we can talk about it later. But then I was just like, ‘Ah well, Friday, and then the show’s Saturday, it all got done very, very fast.”

If they deal came together at the last minute, why was WWE seemingly planting clues about it on television in the weeks leading up to it? Your guess is as good as Punk’s:

“I was in the same boat as everybody else where, the weeks leading up to it they were doing all these weird little things that happened too often to seem to be coincidences. Oh, somebody uses the GTS, somebody says ‘Best in the World.’ “And on their face, you go, ‘Ah, that doesn’t matter.’ But I’m sitting at home going, ‘Should I be tanning?’ I haven’t spoken to anybody, I don’t know what’s going on. People are messaging me, they’re like, ‘Oh! You’re coming back. We’re so excited.’ I’m just like, it’s just another day in professional wrestling where — for some reason, I’m like a magnet for that stuff.”

Apparently, Punk had be “real close” to returning before, even prior to his brief stint on FS1’s WWE Backstage studio show. Now that he is back, he says the atmosphere is more laid back — something some on the current roster give him credit for:

“Somebody explained it to me like this, they said, ‘I’m super glad you’re back here so you can experience the culture backstage that you helped create. Because you were a catalyst for this and then you left and now you’re back and I’m glad you get to enjoy it and see the fruits of your labor.’ And that kind of — that hit me right here [gestures to his heart].”

The triceps tear Punk suffered in the Royal Rumble match was hard for him to deal with, and he confirmed he was set to feud with Seth Rollins for WrestleMania 40, which he was “100 per cent” fine with. There was another idea as to what he would do the next night on Raw, but Punk pitched the promo he ended up doing.

He now says that he believes he can return in half the time it took for him to recover from his 2022 triceps tear (he talks about why when he & Helwani discussed AEW), but says the actual timeframe is a “business decision”.

Check out Punk’s entire conversation with Helwani on The MMA Hour in the video embedded at the top of this post, or here.