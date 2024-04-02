(Dusty) Finish the story: an alternate ending to the Cody Rhodes saga

As WrestleMania’s 40th annual event nears, the outcome of Sunday’s main event between Roman Reigns, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, and challenger Cody Rhodes is uncertain. Evidence since the Royal Rumble supports both sides, indicating either could win. Considering business metrics, WWE would benefit from having either Reigns or Rhodes as the face of the franchise.

However, should WWE choose to continue with Reigns as its champion at WrestleMania, some feel that it could harm Cody Rhodes’ career, particularly if he suffers a second consecutive loss to The Tribal Chief and fails to finish his story.

So, is there a way for WWE to keep the title at Reigns, if it chooses to do so, without having to beat Rhodes in the process?

Yes.

It’s called the Dusty Finish.

At Starrcade in 1984, Ric Flair successfully defended the NWA World Championship against Cody’s father, “The American Dream” Dusty Rhodes. The following year, at the same event, Rhodes defeated Flair to claim the NWA crown.

At least, that’s how it appeared.

Following Starrcade, referee Tommy Young reversed the decision, declaring Rhodes the winner by disqualification because of interference. Consequently, Ric Flair retained his title thanks to one of the most high-profile Dusty Finishes in wrestling history.

The Dusty Finish, for those unfamiliar with the phrase, was popularized by Dusty Rhodes. It’s a wrestling term describing a booking tactic in which a match initially ends with a seeming victory for the fan-favorite, only to have the decision later reversed due to interference or a technicality. This outcome often disappoints or angers the crowd, generating more heat for the villain involved.

Cody Rhodes’ journey to honor his father by capturing the elusive title has created a compelling narrative for fans. However, a true homage to his father would feel incomplete without the son experiencing a Dusty Finish in his career. With excitement for this year’s WrestleMania at an all-time high, there could be no better stage than this Sunday at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field.

But what would such a scenario look like, and how might it play out?

It begins on Saturday during the main event between Roman Reigns and The Rock against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. If Reigns and Rock win, it’s Bloodline Rules, meaning anything goes. But if Rhodes and Rollins win, Rhodes will have an opportunity to challenge Reigns on a level playing field, as The Bloodline will be prohibited from interfering.

But who can stop grown men from doing what they want? Thus, if the stipulations favor Rhodes on Sunday, The Bloodline could choose to make an appearance, except their backfires and lead to Rhodes defeating Reigns for the title and celebrating with his family and friends as WrestleMania fades to black.

The following night on Raw, after Rhodes addresses the audience with his catchphrase, “So, what do you want to talk about,” The Rock, a member of TKO’s Board of Directors, enters the ring with a smile. He states that due to interference from The Bloodline, the match should have been stopped. As it wasn’t, he’s using his authority to overturn the result, returning the championship to his cousin, Roman Reigns.

As one might imagine, most wrestling fans would probably be unhappy with The Final Boss’s final decision. However, if executed well, with Rhodes snapping and brutally attacking The Rock, it could further engage fans, positioning Rhodes as their hero and future savior as he embarks on his journey back towards a third match with Reigns.

As for Reigns, such abuse of power will only make audiences hate him more and will likely raise interest in seeing his eventual demise. As is often the case in pro wrestling, bad guys draw good money. Elevating Reigns to despicable new lows allows WWE to potentially squeeze more juice out of what’s been a successful title run that’s led the promotion to new heights for the past four years.

Doing so will leave fans asking several questions, chief among them being, who can stop Roman Reigns and The Rock, and how?

Of course, the only way to get the answer to such questions is to keep tuning in and rooting for Rhodes while rejecting Reigns even harder, which means more profits for the company and performers involved.

And that, more than Cody winning a title win, might be the highest respect he could pay to his dear old dad.