WWE announces Clash at the Castle 2024

WWE’s slate of 2024 international premium live events grew today (April 2) with the announcement that Clash at the Castle will return this year. The show is set for Sat., June 15 in Glasgow, Scotland at the OVO Hydro.
This will be the second Clash at the Castle, following 2022’s inaugural edition in Cardiff, Wales. That was a stadium show with a stated attendance of more than 60,000; the OVO Hydro is an indoor arena with a capacity of 12,000-14,500 depending on how it’s configured.
SmackDown will also emanate from the same building on Fri., June 14.
Here’s the official announcement:
WWE headed to Glasgow for Clash at the Castle: Scotland this June
STAMFORD, Conn., April 2, 2024 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings, today announced that Glasgow will host Friday Night SmackDown on Friday, June 14, followed by Clash at the Castle: Scotland, the first-ever WWE Premium Live Event to be held in Scotland, on Saturday, June 15 at the OVO Hydro.
Fans interested in an exclusive presale opportunity can register now by visiting: https://www.wwe.com/catc-2024-presale-registration.
“We are excited to bring both Friday Night SmackDown and Clash At The Castle: Scotland to our amazing fans in Scotland at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow this June,” said WWE President Nick Khan. “The world will see that this is one of the UK’s best venues and Scottish crowds are some of the loudest, craziest and most passionate on the planet.”
The announcement follows the record-setting Clash At the Castle which took place at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, in September 2022. At the time, the event became the most-viewed and highest-rated international Premium Live Event in company history.
Scotland is home to several WWE Superstars including Drew McIntyre, Alba Fyre, Isla Dawn, Piper Niven, Nikki Cross, Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, Wolfgang and Noam Dar.
Additionally, Priority Pass ticket packages will soon be available from On Location, offering fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment including premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, exclusive merchandise and more. Starting today at 11:00 a.m. BST, fans can place a deposit to secure access ahead of the general public.
