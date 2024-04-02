WWE announces Clash at the Castle 2024

WWE’s slate of 2024 international premium live events grew today (April 2) with the announcement that Clash at the Castle will return this year. The show is set for Sat., June 15 in Glasgow, Scotland at the OVO Hydro.

This will be the second Clash at the Castle, following 2022’s inaugural edition in Cardiff, Wales. That was a stadium show with a stated attendance of more than 60,000; the OVO Hydro is an indoor arena with a capacity of 12,000-14,500 depending on how it’s configured.

SmackDown will also emanate from the same building on Fri., June 14.

Here’s the official announcement: