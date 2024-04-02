The Rock whips Cody Rhodes and an official after Raw goes off the air

Last week, fans found out that just because WWE’s production team says, “Clear,” the action doesn’t necessarily stop.

After The Rock battered and bloodied Cody Rhodes to end last Monday’s Raw, The Final Boss continued to beat on The American Nightmare and talk trash to him after the show had concluded. A similar scene played out this week in the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, following the go-home edition of Raw before this weekend’s WrestleMania.

After the show faded to black, Reigns and Rock continued to have their way with their opponents for this Saturday’s blockbuster tag team showdown. While Reigns stood over Rollins, scolding him, Rock used his weight belt to whip Rhodes again.

As officials came to plead with The Final Boss and The Tribal Chief, referee Rod Zapata entered the ring and attended to Rollins. Seeing this, The Rock stalked his way over to Zapata and whipped him with his weight belt, causing him to flee the ring immediately.

As Rock and Reigns prepared to exit stage right, fans began chanting, “A-hole.” The chant was short-lived, however, as a significant portion of the audience begged for more violence, chanting, “One more time!”

After conferring with The Rock, Reigns waved his index at the crowd to indicate, “Na.” More boos rang out as the duo, accompanied by Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa, left ringside.

Meanwhile, Rollins and Rhodes recovered as WWE’s production team began playing The Rhodes’ soundtrack, Kingdom. Eventually, they left the ring and sheepishly shook hands with fans as they left the ring.

If Monday’s ending is any indication, Saturday night may be a good night for the good guys. Historically, the person or persons leaving Raw with the upper hand days before WrestleMania tend to go on to lose on WWE’s grand stage.

If such precedent stands, Rhodes and Rollins could be on their way to victory Saturday at WWE’s grand showcase. With a win, Cody Rhodes would be in line for a championship match — free and clear of The Bloodline — against Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns on WrestleMania Sunday.

With the playing field leveled, Cody Rhodes may finally finish his story. Then again, Roman Reigns and company may have another ace up their sleeves, leading to hard times for Rhodes and the WWE Universe.

All will be revealed this weekend at WrestleMania, streaming on Peacock on Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.