Ricochet isn’t just a high flyer

There were a couple of segments from this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw that were clearly worthy of a second viewing in this space, where we post the playlist with videos of the entire show. This is where we like to showcase those happenings, and I couldn’t decide between two, so we’ll just do both.

First, I loved what they’re doing with Sami Zayn and Chad Gable, as the Alpha Academy leader finally got Zayn to admit he’s scared, not of GUNTHER necessarily but of once again coming up short in his quest to do something great and what it could mean for him if he does:

Pretty powerful stuff that adds another layer to his Intercontinental title challenge at WrestleMania 40.

On the other side of the coin, we’ve got Ricochet proving he’s so much more than just a high flyer when he pulled off this crazy feat of strength against Ivar’s big ass:

Holy shit!

Pro wrestling shows are great when you’re getting a little bit of everything and I’ll be damned if WWE isn’t doing a hell of a job of just that right now.

Anyway, here are all the videos from Raw this week: