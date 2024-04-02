WWE NXT results, live blog (April 2, 2024): Stand & Deliver go home

Here's a place to check the results and comment along with the newest episode of WWE NXT, airing live on Tuesday night at 8 pm Eastern time slot on USA Network.

Advertised for the April 2 show from the WWE Performance Center: Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes will be face-to-face before they main event Stand & Deliver, and we’ll find out who will challenge Baron Corbin & Bron Breakker for the NXT Tag titles at Saturday’s PLE in a #1 contender Triple Threat between the LWO, The OC & Axiom & Nathan Frazer !

Plus, Noam Dar welcomes NXT Women’s champ Lyra Valkryia and her WrestleMania weekend challenger Roxanne Perez to the Supernova Sessions, and Oba Femi goes one-on-one with one of the men coming for his North American at Stand & Deliver, Joe Gacy. Natalya will be back to corner Karmen Petrovic against Lola Vice, Von Wagner battles Lexis King, Sol Ruca gets in the ring with Blair Davenport, Jacy Jayne takes on Fallon Henley... and more!

WWE NXT RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR APRIL 2