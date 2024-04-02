SmackDown’s numbers fell against Sweet Sixteen with no Rock, Reigns

Against the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, WWE SmackDown had its smallest audience and lowest demo rating of 2024 — and that was with Roman Reigns & Cody Rhodes.

Not terribly surprising then that on Mar. 29 the numbers were lower, as the show was up against the third round of both the Men’s & Women’s Tournaments and boasted none of WrestleMania 40’s main eventers.

According to Wrestlenomics, last Friday’s show drew an audience of 2,201,000 and did a .60 rating with 18-49 year olds. Both are down from the previous week, which makes the episode the new low water mark of the year.

Doesn’t mean hitting those numbers wasn’t impressive, given the competition. Per SportsMediaWatch, the four men’s games that aired on CBS, TBS & TruTV last Friday averaged a combined 10.47 million viewers. The women’s Sweet Sixteen games on ESPN drew another 1.28 million viewers. The men’s games on CBS & TBS were the only sports programming that outdrew WWE in both categories, and very likely the only things that beat SmackDown in the demo on all of television.

It figures to be all hands on deck for this Friday’s WrestleMania go home. That show will go up against the women’s Final Four however, which we now know will feature ratings juggernaut Caitlyn Clark of Iowa.

Buckle up.

Here’s a rundown of the past year’s worth of SmackDown’s numbers:

* Aired on FS1

** “Best of” clip show

