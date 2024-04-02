Welcome to another edition of the ‘ Monday Tuesday Gorilla Position’! A weekly column here at Cageside Seats that dissects the latest shows and reports in the world of WWE & AEW. In addition to interviews with your favorite professional wrestlers.

When I sat down to speak with Montez Ford on Monday morning, the reason why this week’s column is a day late, he wasn’t even sure if he’d have a match at WrestleMania XL. It’s a position he’s, unfortunately, experienced before.

It was just last year when Ford and longtime tag team partner Angelo Dawkins were booked into the WrestleMania Tag Team Showcase less than two weeks before the big show at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles. This year the wait was even longer.

As the clock ticked down to what’s being billed as the biggest WrestleMania of all time, Ford kept his composure and faith that his chance to compete on the Grandest Stage of Them All would present itself. And he would be more than ready when the call came later in the day that he would be needed in Philadelphia this weekend after all.

“Stay prepared. Stay ready, because you don’t know when opportunity’s gonna knock at your door,” Ford said. “Anyone can say... how I deserve this opportunity. I deserve this shot. I should be this. I should be that. But if that opportunity knocks itself at your door and you’re not prepared, the only person at fault is yourself. I always stay prepared for no matter what situation. Whether it’s a Tag Team Championship opportunity, whether it’s a Snickers campaign, whether it’s a WrestleMania opportunity, I always stay prepared.”

The multi-time Tag Team Champion was doing the media rounds this week as the face of this year’s Snickers campaign — a serendipitous partnership as both Montez Ford and Snickers are celebrating their ninth year with WWE. And one that he’s thrilled to be a part of once again, calling this year’s commercial one of his favorites.

If by some chance you haven’t seen it, it’s a 30 second spotlight of Ford’s charisma and comedic chops as he completely misreads a dinner party situation and begins mercilessly roasting his fellow WWE Superstars in attendance before Dawkins shows up with his mother’s prized beef roast he just pulled from the oven to save the day.

It’s no secret the Street Profits like to have their fun, but this weekend at WrestleMania it’ll be all business. Hours after Ford got off the phone with me, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis announced on X that it will be Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits taking on the Final Testament at WrestleMania XL in a Philadelphia Street Fight.

That is if the Authors of Pain even make it to WrestleMania. Montez Ford is vowing retribution after Akam and Rezar cost them an opportunity at the Tag Team Championships this past Friday on SmackDown.

“Unfortunately for them, they just have to get made an example out of. They have to know that we’re not nothing to play with. Granted, we’re very easy going. ‘Oh, they’re so happy. They’re nice. They like to have a great time.’ But when it comes down to it and when you take stuff away from us, you have to get dealt with. You have to be made an example out of, because if we don’t handle you guys, then everyone else can feel like they can just walk around and do the same thing to us.”

Ford’s point of sending a message is a valid one as he and Dawkins continue to try and climb back to the top of the tag team mountain in WWE. The climb gets more difficult by the day as several new young and hungry tag teams help fuel a renaissance, so to speak, of the division.

That’s something that has not gone unnoticed by Montez, who has seen the brighter spotlight cast upon tag team wrestling, dating back to last year.

“The very first WrestleMania was a tag team main event,” Ford said. “WrestleMania 39 [was] back to a tag team main event last year. Now again, tag team wrestling is the main event at WrestleMania XL. Granted it’s now happening more frequently, but for us for tag team specialists, for the tag team competitors, that’s amazing because normally you get your World Title matches. You get your Bayleys and your IYOs. You get your Biancas and Beckys, Seth and Drew, Roman and Cody, but now you’re starting to get tag team wrestling in the main event.”

If WWE we’re to book a Six Pack Ladder Match for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships just a few years ago, it would almost be a certainty that the Street Profits would be in that match, along with the New Day and The Usos. And it’s almost a guarantee that one of those teams would be carrying the gold.

The landscape has changed as the talent pool has gotten deeper. WWE can afford to commit one of its most tenured and decorated tag teams elsewhere on the card, while still filling out a Six Pack challenge and still having teams like the Creed Brothers and Pretty Deadly waiting in the wings for an opportunity.

“We (tag teams) can show up and show out as well. We can steal the show as well. We can do all these things. So it’s good to show another element that tag team wrestling has a spot and is in the main event conversation. And it’s not just the World Title matches or the Women’s World Title matches. I think it’s great. It gives all of these individuals, including myself, an opportunity to show what they can do in the main event spotlight.”

With the Philadelphia Street Fight between The Pride and Final Testament now booked, it appears as though the WrestleMania XL card is complete and the bubble has burst for anyone who didn’t make the cut this year.

WrestleMania Night One - Saturday, April 6:

Roman Reigns & The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins - Bloodline Rules stipulation on the line for WrestleMania Night Two main event

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch for the Women’s World Heavyweight Championship

GUNTHER (c) vs. Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship

The Judgment Day (c) vs. DIY vs. Awesome Truth vs. The New Day vs. A-Town Down Under vs. New Catch Republic in a Six Pack Ladder Match for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships

Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio & Santos Escobar

Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair & Naomi vs. Damage CTRL

WrestleMania Night Two - Sunday, April 7:

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Championship

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship w/ CM Punk on commentary

IYO SKY (c) vs. Bayley for the WWE Women’s Championship

Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens for the United States Championship

Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits vs. The Final Testament in a Philadelphia Street Fight

LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

In the end, Triple H and the WWE creative team landed on 13 matches. I could sit here and nitpick the card match by match if I wanted to (and I will a little bit here in a second), but considering the obstructions put along the road to WrestleMania this year - CM Punk’s injury and the trickle down effect it had topping the list - WWE fans across the globe are in for a Hell of a show this weekend.

Naturally all eyes are going to be glued to the company’s World Title scene on both the men’s and women’s side.

Will Cody finally be able to finish his story or will the Bloodline’s reign of terror continue? Has Seth Rollins bitten off more than he can chew in his fight to end Roman’s title run and keep his own intact? Can Mami find a way to stay on top against The Man? Will Bayley prove Damage CTRL and all her doubters wrong?

The latest betting odds indicate we’re in for a major Championship shake-up this weekend if nothing else. Which creates a wealth of fresh new storylines and rivalries as we head into the summer months.

Am I annoyed that a two-on-two tag team match was booked instead of an all out faction warfare between the LWO and Legado Del Fantasma? Incredibly so. I mean... guys. It was RIGHT THERE!

I’m still annoyed this isn’t the match at #WrestleMania. It was right there. pic.twitter.com/QXHilduE4G — Rick Ucchino (@RickUcchino) March 30, 2024

Don’t give me the Captain America: Civil War stare down if you aren’t planning to deliver on the fight.

Am I a bit bummed that there are only three women’s matches between both nights? More than a bit. Especially with the LWO vs. Legado match not getting booked and the Philadelphia Street Fight leaving the ladies on the sideline.

Those two changes would have been a simple way to allow Zelina Vega, Elektra Lopez, B-Fab and Scarlett a spotlight to show the WWE Universe what they can do.

Lastly, Nia Jax and Liv Morgan both should be on the show this weekend. Both of whom have been doing fantastic work since returning to action. The avenue was there to build toward a singles match that could have slid right into the mix on Sunday night, but their beef was dropped over the these past two weeks.

I’m always going to be the guy that pushes for more opportunities for the women in WWE (and any other company for that matter), especially on the biggest stages. This year in particular when around Royal Rumble time it looked very possible to build toward five or even six women’s matches in Philadelphia.

You will not hear one complaint out of me if something gets booked last minute for Sunday night. I would be firmly seated for some kind of Women’s Showcase match because the well is so deep in that division and there just too many All-Pro performers riding the bench during WWE’s Super Bowl.

All that said, let’s hurry up and get to the festivities this weekend. This card from top to bottom could produce an all-time great WrestleMania. I’ll be in Philadelphia through Monday Night Raw next week, so follow along and stay pinned to Cageside Seats for some boots on the ground coverage coming out of the City of Brotherly Love.

You can follow Rick Ucchino on X/Twitter and stay tuned for more in depth interviews with WWE and AEW talent here on Cageside Seats.