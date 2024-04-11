WWE’s first PLE poster of the new era looks badass

WWE wants to make sure you know it’s the start of a new era now that the Tribal Chief has fallen and Cody Rhodes is the new undisputed WWE Universal Champion (and now that Vince McMahon is completely out of the picture and Paul Levesque is running the show).

The first pay-per-view / premium live event of the new era is Backlash 2024, which takes place on Saturday, May 4, at the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Decines, France. That’s less than one month away, so here is Triple H showing off a new badass poster for this international event:

A new era for a new champion… and next month, the @WWEUniverse in France helps usher it in. #WWEBacklash France streams LIVE from @LDLC_Arena on May 4, at a special start time of 1pm ET @peacock @WWENetwork. pic.twitter.com/SBFfg9fgMV — Triple H (@TripleH) April 11, 2024

It’s still a bit surreal to see that belt draped over someone’s shoulder who is not named Roman Reigns. But there’s no time to waste, as WWE needs to find Cody’s first challenger for the gold.

Cody happens to be appearing on this week’s (Apr. 12) episode of SmackDown, so perhaps a member of the blue brand will be the first man to step up to Rhodes.

Who do you think it will be, Cagesiders? And what are your thoughts on the poster for Backlash?