Earlier today, SEScoops Aaron Varble reported the news that WWE EVP of Talent Dan Ventrelle is gone from the company. The news has since been confirmed by multiple outlets.

I can report that WWE removed Dan Ventrelle from head of talent relations today. — Aaron (@AaronVarble) April 11, 2024

WWE originally hired Ventrelle as Executive Vice President of Talent in September 2022, following almost 18 years of work for the NFL’s Raiders franchise.

Per Sean Ross Sapp, here is the internal memo that WWE President Nick Khan sent regarding Ventrelle’s “tremendous contributions” and departure from the company, which includes a mention of Shawn Michaels:

WWE has begun the process of reorganizing its Talent Relations group. Moving forward, Chris Legentil, in addition to his role in Comms, will help us in leading this new group. Matt Altman, in addition to his role in Marketing, will be working closely with Chris to help in this endeavor. Talent Development and Recruiting will now report into Shawn Michaels. All of Talent, which includes Talent Relations, Development and Recruiting, will continue to ultimately report into Paul Levesque. As of today, Dan Ventrelle will be moving on from WWE. We thank Dan for his tremendous contributions. Sincerely,

Nick Khan

