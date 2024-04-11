The Rock says these are the top five reasons not to f*** with the Final Boss

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson came back to WWE for a tag team match at WrestleMania 40 as “The Final Boss,” where he laid the smack down on Cody Rhodes’ candy ass and pinned him with the most electrifying move in sports and entertainment, The People’s Elbow.

The Final Boss also whooped Seth Rollins’ ass in that match. In fact, Dwayne had such a great time beating up the babyfaces that he even made a video all about it called “Top 5 Reasons NOT To F*** With The Final Boss.”

Enjoy!

Top 5 reasons to f*ck around and find out.



- Final Boss @WWE @TKOGrp pic.twitter.com/s9OFzkxCIl — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 11, 2024

The Rock is going away for a while now that WrestleMania is behind us, but he left fans with a Cody Rhodes mystery angle that ensures he’ll be back at some point down the line to add even more entries to this top five list.

What did you think of The Rock’s performance at WrestleMania 40, Cagesiders? Do you look forward to the Final Boss wrestling Cody Rhodes in a one-on-one championship match when he returns?