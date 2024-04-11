Damian Priest explains why The Judgment Day is ‘one of the best factions of all-time’

Damian Priest and Finn Balor lost the undisputed WWE tag team titles on night one of WrestleMania 40, but Priest won the world heavyweight championship on night two. That’s a trade worth taking every time in WWE, and Priest says it now puts The Judgment Day among the greatest pro wrestling factions in history.

Here is how he explained his logic on WWE’s The Bump:

“I talk about representing culture and my background, but I also represent The Judgment Day. We all represent each other obviously, but winning the world title means a lot for us. It solidifies the group. We have Rhea, the women’s world champion. Me, the men’s world champion. I think, you look at the history of factions, where does that put The Judgment Day now? We’ve had undisputed titles, we’ve had North American titles, now we have world titles. I don’t see how we’re not in the conversation for one of the best factions of all-time.”

I initially scoffed at the idea that The Judgment Day is one of the best factions ever, partially because they haven’t main evented enough PPVs to be held in that regard.

However, Rhea Ripley is going over one year strong as world champion and did headline Elimination Chamber in February. Priest had a tremendous match against Bad Bunny last year in Puerto Rico, while Dominik Mysterio receives some of the loudest boos on the roster. Then there’s R-Truth, who is the best comedy wrestler in WWE. Maybe all it takes is one great championship run from Priest to go along with all of that in order to raise The Judgment Day into that tier of the greatest factions ever.

What do you think, Cagesiders?