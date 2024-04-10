NXT’s numbers didn’t get much of a post-Stand & Deliver bump

The ratings and viewership data are in for the Apr. 9, Stand & Deliver fallout edition of WWE NXT.
According to Wrestlenomics, the show averaged 647,000 viewers and scored a 0.19 rating among 18-49 year olds. The overall audience number is up from the previous Tuesday, and the show’s best in a month. The demo rating is down a notch from last week’s PLE go home.
Whatever disappointment WWE and USA may have that the numbers didn’t get a bigger boost from NXT’s WrestleMania weekend event will be offset by the fact this is still one of the show’s better performances of the year — and much better than what last year’s Stand & Deliver fallout episode did.
We’ll see if NXT can maintain this level with a Stand & Deliver main event steel cage rematch next Tuesday. Until we find out...
Here’s a rundown of NXT’s audience and ratings share of the 18-49 demographic over the past year:
- April 11, 2023 - 528,000 / .13
- April 18 - 565,000 / .14
- April 25 - 647,000 / .18
- May 2 - 568,000 / .14
- May 9 - 601,000 / .17
- May 16 - 564,000 / .14
- May 23 - 578,000 / .16
- May 30 - 607,000 / .17
- June 6 - 615,000 / .17
- June 13 - 581,000 / .16
- June 20 - 773,000 / .23
- June 27 - 622,000 / .17
- July 4 - 508,000 / .13
- July 11 - 671,000 / .20
- July 18 - 746,000 / .21
- July 25 - 703,000 / .23
- Aug. 1 - 717,000 / .23
- Aug. 8 - 776,000 / .23
- Aug. 15 - 680,000 / .19
- Aug. 22 - 720,000 / .19
- Aug. 29 - 614,000 / .16
- Sept. 5 - 673,000 / .18
- Sept. 12 - 850,000 / .26
- Sept. 19 - 824,000 / .24
- Sept. 26 - 636,000 / .18
- Oct. 3 - 857,000 / .22
- Oct. 10 - 921,000 / .30
- Oct. 17 - 798,000 / .23
- Oct. 24 - 787,000 / .21
- Oct. 31 - 674,000 / .20
- Nov. 7 - 794,000 / .26
- Nov. 14 - 703,000 / .21
- Nov. 21 - 622,000 / .19
- Nov. 28 - 659,000 / .18
- Dec. 5 - 626,000 / .19
- Dec. 12 - 678,000 / .18
- Dec. 19 - 641,000 / .17
- Dec. 26: 670,000 / .19
- Jan. 2, 2024: 768,000 / .25
- Jan. 9: 722,000 / .21
- Jan. 16: 683,000 / .19
- Jan. 23: 642,000 / .19
- Jan. 30: 648,000 / .18
- Feb. 6: 650,000 / .19
- Feb. 13: 650,000 / .17
- Feb. 20: 616,000 / .18
- Feb. 27: 570,000 / .16
- Mar. 5: 654,000 / .16
- Mar. 12: 588,000 / .16
- Mar. 19: 569,000 / .18
- Mar. 26: 601,000 / .17
- April 2: 641,000 / .20
- April 9: 647,000 / .19
If you missed any of this week’s NXT, we’ve got you covered with a live blog, our review, and video highlights.
