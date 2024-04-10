NXT’s numbers didn’t get much of a post-Stand & Deliver bump

The ratings and viewership data are in for the Apr. 9, Stand & Deliver fallout edition of WWE NXT.

According to Wrestlenomics, the show averaged 647,000 viewers and scored a 0.19 rating among 18-49 year olds. The overall audience number is up from the previous Tuesday, and the show’s best in a month. The demo rating is down a notch from last week’s PLE go home.

Whatever disappointment WWE and USA may have that the numbers didn’t get a bigger boost from NXT’s WrestleMania weekend event will be offset by the fact this is still one of the show’s better performances of the year — and much better than what last year’s Stand & Deliver fallout episode did.

We’ll see if NXT can maintain this level with a Stand & Deliver main event steel cage rematch next Tuesday. Until we find out...

