A last blast by JD McDonagh leads to victory in WWE Speed tournament

WWE Speed returned to social media platform X with a thrilling burst of breathtaking bombs between Judgment Day’s JD McDonagh and new NXT Tag Team Champion Axiom.

For the third time in the tournament, the action began with a strike exchange. Axiom got the better of it before transitioning into a sleeper hold in an attempt to get a quick W. McDonagh countered out but was drilled with a half-Nelson suplex that gained the new tag champ a near-fall.

Sensing he was in trouble, McDonagh rolled out of the ring, clutching his neck. But that was a mistake as Axion kept on him, wiping him out with a picture-perfect moonsault from the top rope. After getting tossed back into the ring, McDonagh showed his experience by taking a few extra moments to recover as Axiom waited to deliver another aerial assault. Instead, McDonagh surprised him with a dropkick to the face as Axiom came off the top rope.

As the action continued, Axiom landed a big knee to the face, which either knocked the spit out of McDonagh or sent him home with one less tooth. McDonagh, still with his wits about, moved out of the way of a Golden Ratio, Axiom’s version of a leaping superkick. As McDonagh pulled him up from the mat, Axiom scored another knee to the face. But McDonagh stayed on his feet and countered with his greatest weapon of all, his massive melon, blasting Axiom with a headbutt before collapsing on his motionless body to score a three count with just over 30 seconds to spare.

With the victory, McDonagh advances to face in the second round, where he will face Ricochet. Meanwhile, “Big” Bronson Reed, who defeated Cedric Alexander last week, will find out who he’s facing next week as Angel of Legado Del Fantasma meets Johnny Gargano.