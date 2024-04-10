He’s been eclipsed as the company’s top online menace by Drew McIntyre of late, but Grayson Waller has managed to garner plenty of attention with his internet work over the course of his relatively brief WWE career.

The Aussie is always willing to use a rumor or any topic that’s piqued the wrestle web’s interest for a bit. In the past, he’s made headlines by mocking and sending warnings to The Rock (pre-Dwayne Johnson’s official return to the fold) and by cheekily referencing CM Punk’s various behind-the-scenes run-ins at AEW (also before Punk came back to WWE).

Now, with whatever AEW is going to show from backstage at All In: London on Dynamite tonight (April 10) generating a lot of talk around the virtual water cooler, the recently crowned SmackDown Tag Team champion has a joke about that...

Later today, I’m going to share exclusive security camera footage of myself and @_Theory1 beating up the entire WWE locker room backstage.



It’s time the world knows how tough the Smackdown Tag Champs really are! — Grayson Waller (@GraysonWWE) April 10, 2024

We don’t know for sure if AEW is going to show footage of Punk & Jack Perry’s All In altercation, but NXT’s Dijak got in on the fun to make another connection to the issues between the man Tony Khan fired and New Japan’s Scapegoat:

It’s true, I saw it. There was real glass everywhere. — DIJAK (@DijakWWE) April 10, 2024

Will WWE wrestlers still have jokes about this tomorrow? We’ll have a better idea after we see what tape AEW rolls on Dynamite tonight.