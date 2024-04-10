Fan’s irate advice to Drew McIntyre: ‘All you had to do was leave’

The enthusiasm of wrestling fans is well-documented, especially during WrestleMania season. In 2014, fans all but stormed WWE’s corporate headquarters, insisting Daniel Bryan be in WrestleMania XXX’s main event. Similarly, this year, they rejected entertainment icon The Rock in favor of Cody Rhodes, altering plans for him to face his cousin, Roman Reigns, at the event.

Days after the 2024 spectacular, a video has emerged of a fan’s fervor that is so strong that it has Drew McIntyre considering making changes to his training camp.

In a nearly three-minute, expletive-packed video from @psychdesigntoo’s TikTok that’s being shared around on other social media sites, the fan behind the channel can be heard offering unfiltered commentary and advice as McIntyre, fresh from defeating Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship, found himself in an unfortunate situation.

After his match, McIntyre confronted an injured CM Punk. In the heated exchange, Punk used his arm brace to beat McIntyre. Seizing the opportunity, Damian Priest appeared and cashed in his Money in the Bank contract, winning the World Championship from McIntyre mere moments after the Scottish Warrior had claimed the prize.

As this is happening, psychdesigntoo (whose TikTok channel is dedicated to their wrestling reaction videos), goes off on McIntyre with profound advice.

this woman's reaction to drew being cashed-in on by damian is priceless pic.twitter.com/Fi10pZE0IX — sai (@meteoras) April 8, 2024

“All you had to do was leave! That’s all you had to do,” they scream out during McIntyre’s collapse. Then, as Priest storms down the aisle after Punk finishes stomping McIntyre, the zealous fan continues with their loud-yet-insightful take, “What did I say to you!? What did I tell you!? All you had to f***ing do was leave!”

Then, in a moment of clarity, the watcher explains what becomes painfully obvious as Priest smashes his briefcase into McIntyre’s head.

“Now you’re gonna lose your shit in front of everybody; ‘cause you don’t listen. Stupid! F***ing stupid! All you had to do was go!”

In quoting the video, McIntyre wrote, “I need to bring this woman into my next fight camp. Unrivalled passion and insight. Will be vital.”

Yes, such insight was vital as the irate viewer succinctly stated where McIntyre went wrong, offering what should’ve been a clear defensive strategy after he downed Rollins.

“Your f***ing fault,” said the off-screen sage. “All you had to do was go home. Yo’ wife right there, all you had to do was get her and leave!”

Mistakes, terrible as they may be, are often necessary for learning and personal growth. Following this WrestleMania debacle, and now armed with a wealth of wisdom provided by one passionate fan (who’s followed up with more insights for McIntyre, check those out here), it’ll be interesting to see how McIntyre proceeds in his quest to recapture the gold.