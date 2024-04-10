Ridge Holland’s WWE NXT ‘retirement’ lasted about two weeks

On the Mar. 26 episode of NXT, Ridge Holland announced he would be “officially stepping away from in-ring competition indefinitely”. We knew it was part of the angle NXT’s been running that plays on Holland having been the man Big E was wrestling when E suffered a broken neck in March of 2022, and that he’d be back before too long.

We didn’t quite expect “before too long” to be this past weekend, though. Holland showed up as a commentator on Saturday’s Kickoff Countdown show for NXT’s WrestleMania weekend event, Stand & Deliver. During his appearance, he attacked Joe Gacy with a chair before Gacy’s pre-show match with Shawn Spears.

That set up an odd backstage scene on the fallout episode last night (April 9). Ridge told Kelly Kincaid he needed to apologize to Gacy, which led to Joe popping in to creep out the former Brawling Brute. As Holland storms out, he passes the LWO and Cruz Del Toro slams his hand in the door. Joaquin Wilde blames Ridge — cause he’s always injuring people, get it? — so they’ll have a match next week.

Where is this going? It’s not at all clear to me, other than it seems he’ll remain involved with Gacy (and I presume Spears) while we find out. In case you’re wondering, Holland’s already been moved out of the Alumni section on wwe.com:

Let us know what you make of it in the comments below. And on your way down there, check out our playlist of the rest of the highlights from the April 9 NXT:

Tatum Paxley snaps on Lyra Valkyria as Roxanne Perez watches

Fallon Henley & Kelani Jordan vs. Kiana James & Izzi Dame

Je’Von Evans dazzles in his NXT debut

Roxanne Perez vs. Natalya — NXT Women’s Championship Match

Stacks & Luca Crusifino vs. Damon Kemp & Myles Borne

Ivar wants to go to war with Oba Femi

Brinley Reece vs. Jaida Parker

FULL MATCH – The Wolfdogs vs. Axiom & Nathan Frazer – NXT Tag Team Title Match

The Final Testament attack Axiom & Nathan Frazer

Trick Williams agrees to leave NXT if he doesn’t win the NXT Title

Carmelo Hayes isn’t finished with Trick Williams

EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE: Bron Breakker bids farewell to NXT ahead of the WWE Draft

Je’Von Evans has officially arrived in NXT (Digital Exclusive)

Roxanne Perez is her own hero (Digital Exclusive)

For complete results and the live blog from last night’s NXT, click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.