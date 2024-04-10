Drew Gulak seemingly scrubbed from April 9 WWE NXT after Ronda Rousey accusation

In an interview to promote her new memoir last week, Ronda Rousey was discussing the recent sex abuse allegations against Vince McMahon and the toxic culture she says he fostered at WWE. To illustrate the latter, Rousey told a story about NXT’s Drew Gulak pulling the string on her sweatpants without consent or warning while she was standing around backstage.

Gulak posted a statement about the incident on Twitter/X, calling it a “complete accident” that he apologized for at the time. Rousey has not replied to Gulak, or commented further on the incident.

Last night (April 9) was the first episode of NXT since the above occurred. Gulak’s stable, the No Quarter Catch Crew, were featured on the show. But Gulak was not with them. Charlie Dempsey, Damon Kemp, and Myles Borne represented the group across multiple segments... including one where Dempsey talked about working the Bloodsport independent wrestling show during WrestleMania week:

Charlie Dempsey talking about his match at GCW Bloodsport this past weekend. AWESOME!! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/dpxM9G8I2W — (@WrestlingCovers) April 10, 2024

More than just not appearing last night on the broadcast from the Performance Center in Orlando, WWE also removed Gulak’s name from the NQCC’s entrance graphic before Borne & Kemp’s match against The Tony D’Angelo Family:

Drew Gulak’s name is off their tron pic.twitter.com/zH9IrjNFyN — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) April 10, 2024

Gulak founded the group, which is based on his old indie team, Catch Point. In addition to performing, Gulak has also done coaching and producing work for WWE.

The company has not commented on Rousey’s story, or made any official statement on Gulak’s status.