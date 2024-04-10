Ratings skyrocket for WWE Raw After WrestleMania

We’re used to the Raw After WrestleMania popping a number, but as WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons would say... DAMN!

According to Wrestlenomics, this year’s ‘Mania fallout show averaged 2,362,000 viewers per hour on April 8. That’s the biggest audience the show’s had since February 2020. You have to go back to September 2019 to find a Raw with a better rating in the 18-49 year old demographic than the .83 this past Monday night.

Total viewership was 32% above the week before, with the rating 40% better than April 1’s. The show also had a 5% bigger overall audience and a 10% better demo number than last year’s Raw After WrestleMania — both of which illustrate how the show is really adding viewers in the age group advertisers pay attention to, in addition to just being generally impressive in the modern television world.

For the second straight week the numbers were driven by a commercial-free first hour featuring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Wrestling Observer had a breakdown of the number of viewers for each hour.

Hour 1 - 2.86 million viewers

Hour 2 - 2.31

Hour 3 - 1.92

Wrestlenomics breaks it down even further for their Patreon subscribers, highlighting that the second and third quarter-hours of Rock’s segment with Cody Rhodes hit particularly gaudy heights (2.95 million viewers and 1.04 in 18-49 from 8:15-8:30pm ET, and 3.19 million viewers and 1.11 in 18-49 from 8:30-8:45).

And this was against the championship of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament! Now, UConn’s win over Purdue wasn’t the ratings juggernaut the women’s title game was the day before (South Carolina’s win over Caitlin Clark & Iowa was the most watch basketball game of any kind since 2019). But SportsMediaWatch did have the men’s final averaging a 7.6 rating and 14.82 million viewers on TNT, TBS & TruTV.

It’s a lot to process, and it’ll be hard to top. But they’ll try next Monday. Until we find out how they follow-up these numbers, here’s a rundown of the past year’s worth for Raw:

* Pre-recorded “Best of” show

