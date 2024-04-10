Bron Breakker gives emotional farewell speech after NXT

Bron Breakker’s time with WWE NXT seems to have ended after he and Baron Corbin lost the NXT Tag Team Championship to Axiom and Nathan Frazer on this week’s episode. In a digital exclusive, Breakker addressed the fans after the show, reminiscing about his journey in WWE’s developmental program and expressing gratitude to the audience.

“I got my start right here in this very building from day one back in NXT 2.0, right here in the WWE Performance Center,” said Breakker. “Since day one, all of you guys have been on this journey, on this ride with me the whole time. So I cannot thank you enough.”

Breakker also thanked Shawn Michaels and the Performance Center coaches for the opportunities he received, recognizing their efforts in shaping the industry’s future. He also expressed gratitude to his fellow competitors but emphasized his appreciation for his tag team partner, Baron Corbin. Breakker highlighted Corbin’s athleticism and their journey to becoming NXT Tag Team champions, emphasizing their friendship and mutual respect.

Though he’s moving on, Breakker is no stranger to WWE’s main roster. This past January, Breakker was a surprise entrant in the men’s Royal Rumble match, reportedly taking Brock Lesnar’s spot in the contest. Following his Rumble appearance, Breakker said his performance proved he belonged on the main roster, which he called his home. Less than three weeks later, Breakker signed a deal to join SmackDown.

While continuing his work in NXT, Breakker wrestled two matches for the blue brand, both victories. His last match on the FOX television show was on March 1, a decisive victory over Xyon Quinn. Last weekend on WrestleMania Saturday, Breakker and Corbin successfully defended their titles against Axiom and Frazer at NXT’s Stand & Deliver, which appears to be Breakker’s final premium event with WWE’s third brand.

During Breakker’s exit speech, Corbin spoke glowingly of his friend and partner while predicting big things for the second-generation superstar.

“This man helped reignite that fire, along with all of you, for me coming back here to NXT, and it has been one hell of a ride,” said Corbin. “Bron got me my first gold in over six years, and I bust my ass for this man right here because he’s an unbelievable competitor. He’s turned into one hell of a friend, and he’s gonna go off to SmackDown, and he’s gonna become WWE World Heavyweight Champion.”