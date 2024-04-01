WWE announces the cards for night one and two of WrestleMania 40

Now that 13 matches are official for WrestleMania 40, which is just days away from taking place on Sat., & Sun., April 6 & 7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, WWE has finally revealed which matches are taking place on night one and night two.
First, WrestleMania Saturday:
- The Rock & Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins
- Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch
- Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Sami Zayn
- Six Pack Ladder Tag Team Championship: The Judgment Day (c) vs. DIY vs. Awesome Truth vs. The New Day vs. A-Town Down Under vs. New Catch Republic
- Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso
- Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio & Santos Escobar
- Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair & Naomi vs. Damage CTRL
Then, WrestleMania Sunday:
- WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes
- World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
- Women’s Championship: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bayley
- United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens
- Philadelphia Street Fight: Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits vs. The Final Testament
- LA Knight vs. AJ Styles
Like how WWE split up the matches?
