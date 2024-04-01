Lil Wayne is going to WrestleMania 40

WWE recently revealed Meek Mill will be involved with WrestleMania 40 this coming Sat., & Sun., April 6 & 7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and now we know he won’t be alone.

Indeed, Jey Uso ran into none other than Lil Wayne backstage at Monday Night Raw this week in Brooklyn and invited him to the big event. Weezy agreed to show up but took it one step further than that and made a bigger promise for the show:

“I’ma be there and you know what? I’m bringing my single. World premiere. WrestleMania, you know what it is.”

I have no idea why Lil Wayne is just hanging around backstage at the Barclays Center during Raw but as one of the top artists in the game for a long time now, it’s worth looking forward to some new music at WrestleMania.

Right?

