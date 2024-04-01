WrestleMania 40 gets another tag team match

It’s been obvious for a while now that Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits have been on a collision course with The Final Testament, it was always just about waiting to see if they would get placement on the biggest show of the year. Now we know that’s exactly what is going to happen.

Per SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, WrestleMania 40 will indeed feature a Philadelphia Street Fight on Sun., April 7, 2024, at Lincoln Financial Field:

“As many of you know, the situation between Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits and The Final Testament it’s reached a boiling point. It’s reached a fever pitch. The acrimony is palpable, the animosity unbelievable, the hostility undeniable, and I think there’s only one place for this to be settled: Philadelphia, WrestleMania. And seeing as WrestleMania is in Philadelphia, I’ve decided that this match needs to go to the extreme. “So, on WrestleMania Sunday, Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits will take on The Final Testament in a six-man tag team Philadelphia Street Fight.”

That brings us to 13 matches official for the show: