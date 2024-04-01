CM Punk on the Vince McMahon accusations: ‘It’s indefensible’

Before Ariel Helwani and CM Punk started talking about his time in AEW on The MMA Hour, they addressed his return to WWE. That included talking about the company’s disgraced former Chairman, Vince McMahon.

Punk admits to having learned a lot from watching McMahon over the years. After his return to WWE last fall, he says he only ran into Vince once. It was when he was working out at the company’s new offices in Connecticut. McMahon welcomed him back to the company with a hug, and said they should connect later. That never happened, as Punk says because, “I think some things came up, Ariel.”.

Those things, of course, involved the accusations of sexual abuse in Janel Grant’s lawsuit which led to McMahon’s resignation. Of those, Punk said:

“There’s no positivity there. I didn’t read all the allegations, I read text messages and went, ‘Oh, fuck this.’ It’s indefensible. “I’m kind of shocked at how dumb he was, writing stuff down and leaving that paper trail, it’s horrific.”

Punk says he didn’t see any of the alleged misbehavior, but didn’t seem surprised by it. His thoughts are with McMahon’s victims, and thinks the business is better off without him despite his contributions.

“There are victims here. So what CM Punk thinks about Vince and the CM Punk-Vince relationship doesn’t mean fucking anything here. All that stuff takes a backseat. I’m more concerned about, going forward, how those people survive going through that trauma. He ruined his life ruining other people’s lives, so there’s very much a part of me that’s like, ‘We got him. Good. Shuffle him into the basement.’”

The only analogy Punk can think of for the situation is the infamous Chris Benoit murders.

“The biggest thing I can draw a comparison to is when Chris Benoit did a murder-suicide. I was friends with Chris Benoit and I’m famously on camera weeping because, at the time, we didn’t know and the week prior I’m travelling with him and he grabs me and runs me into the trainer’s room and his little son is in the training room taping up his hands and putting Xs on his hands. “Obviously, I don’t have memories of Benoit traveling with me and murdering people in a gym. I’ve never been in a room with Vince where he’s sexually assaulting somebody. But there’s part of me where, just like with Benoit, I was like, ‘Okay yeah, I can see it.’”

You can watch Punk’s entire, wide-ranging conversation with Helwani on The MMA Hour here.