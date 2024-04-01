CM Punk gives us hope for an AJ Lee return to TV

CM Punk’s interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour was a long, winding road that covered far too many topics for us to encapsulate in one post. You may be interested in what he had to say about his departure from AEW, or his return to WWE, or the many feuds he’s found himself in both real and imagined.

But Helwani, bless him, asked the real important question late in the interview: is his wife, former WWE star AJ Lee, ever going to return to TV?

“Probably not.”

Damn it!

But wait!

“I think there is (an open door for it). Selfishly, I would love it but I’m her biggest fan, I love everything she does.”

Helwani mentions Punk talking about her so much and some believing that’s foreshadowing something. Punk admits “maybe I am” and mentions something he said prior in this same interview, that he always knows what he can and can’t say and he always has a reason for saying it, even if you don’t yet understand it.

So if you’re an AJ Lee fan, there’s hope for you yet.

Followers of her social media accounts will note she’s recently posted pictures of herself looking like she’s in amazing shape. She sure looks like she’s ready to be back on TV purely from an aesthetic point of view.

Let’s hope she’s as open to the idea as her husband.