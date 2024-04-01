Janelle Grant 'love letter' to Vince McMahon leaks; her attorney says it was coerced

A new report on Janel Grant's sex trafficking lawsuit against WWE, Vince McMahon & John Lauinaitis from the New York Post covers an email Grant sent McMahon on Christmas Eve 2021, three years into their relationship and shortly before the hush money scandal which led to his initial resignation from WWE in the summer of 2022.

In the six page, 2200 word document, which the Post points out was written 18 months after one of the more shocking allegations in her suit about McMahon defecating on her during group sex, Grant refers to McMahon as "my best friend, my love and my everything" and says she and the then-76 year old were "in love with a capital L".

The email was taken from Grant’s laptop by law firm Simpson, Thacher & Bartlett as part of the WWE Board's investigation into the aforementioned hush money scandal. It is expected to appear in court filings as the sex trafficking case progresses, according to sources close to the situation.

Grant's attorney Ann Callis told the Post the letter was written on instruction from McMahon:

"Frankly it’s pretty disgusting that Vince’s weeks-late attempt to defend his horrendous behavior — behavior he claims to this day never happened — is to try to showcase letters that Vince himself coerced her to write. "His psychological torture of her continues — as is typical of abusive predators who respond to women speaking out with increased threats. While Janel isn’t a stranger to his intimidation tactics, this is a new low even for him."

Another spokesperson for Grant provided the Post with a text message exchange three days before the email, in which she informs McMahon that she had surgery on her finger and laments, "How will I write your letter?” before adding, “I can type and read it…or try to write in a couple days,” and “I’m so sorry if I mess this up, I want you to have a nice letter :("

That same spokesperson told the paper that McMahon requested so many letters from Grant that she would turn to other sources for material, providing examples from the leaked letter that were pulled from a GQ profile of Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox, and the 1947 film The Bishop’s Wife.

The letter also seemingly corroborates another report which identified WWE President Nick Khan and Chief Operating Officer Brad Blum as those referred to as “Corporate Officer 1 & 2” in Grant's lawsuit when it says the love between her and McMahon was "undeniable" to his "assistants, a chef, Brad, Nick, Johnny or whoever sees us together”.

Even as he again resigned from WWE and its parent company TKO, McMahon has denied the allegations in Grant's suit and vowed to fight them -- a fight that apparently includes the leak of this letter. His attorney, Jessica Taub Rosenberg of law firm Kasowitz Benson Torres, told The Post that Callis' statement “is revisionist history. No one coerced Ms. Grant to write that letter. She wrote it of her own accord. The fact that the letter shows it was the 24th draft speaks volumes."

Rosenberg added, "Nowhere in her voluminous complaint, that is replete with fabrications, does she mention being coerced into such behavior. The language of the letter is consistent with other communications she made to Mr. McMahon over the course of their consensual relationship."

You can read the letter in its entirety on the New York Post website here.