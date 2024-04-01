New Bray Wyatt doc ends with a (reportedly deliberate) Bo Dallas/Uncle Howdy tease

WWE’s new documentary on Windham “Bray Wyatt” Rotunda debuted today (April 1) on Peacock. It didn’t take long for a scene from the end of Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal to start getting shared around on social media, as it appears to be a tease that the storyline Wyatt was in the midst of when we last saw him on WWE television will continue despite his tragic death last August.

Over a scene of an arena filled with “fireflies” and Wyatt’s signature lantern set in the ring as his image is projected on the Titantron, a graphic is displayed that reads, “In Loving Memory of Windham Rotunda: 1987-2023”. That’s interrupted in a fashion we became accustomed to throughout Bray’s WWE career. We then hear his “Run” catchphrase, followed by a silhouette of the Uncle Howdy character that was part of his final program — and that is rumored to be portrayed by his younger brother, Taylor “Bo Dallas” Rotunda.

Ending credits of Bray wyatt Documentary. Tease of Bo dallas returning. #BrayWyatt #wwe pic.twitter.com/QZ6mUIhrQd — Joel Arias (@joelarias24) April 1, 2024

According to Fightful Select, this does signify a return to television for Dallas — and presumably the Uncle Howdy character last seen in Royal Rumble 2023’s oft-panned “Pitch Black Match” between Wyatt and LA Knight. Bo has reportedly remained under contract with WWE since late 2022, and was among the interviews featured in Becoming Immortal. The site doesn’t have any information about when we’ll next see Dallas/Howdy or how the storyline will continue, but it seems that is happening.

