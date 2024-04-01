Why Becky Lynch preferred WrestleMania 38 loss to WrestleMania 35 main event

As fans, it’s easy to imagine that something like the main event of WrestleMania 35 — which saw Becky Lynch celebrate winning the Raw and SmackDown Women’s titles after she, Charlotte Flair & Ronda Rousey became the first women to ever close WWE’s signature event — would be a fantastic moment for the triumphant wrestler, if not the pinnacle of their career.

But with the pressure involved and the scrutiny placed on a historic match in a huge spot like that, it’s also not too surprising to hear that it wasn’t everything we outsiders thought it would be for the performers involved.

Lynch talked more about that while explaining to SI.com’s Justin Barrasso why she preferred her loss to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38 to the “storybook moment” three years earlier:

“I enjoyed WrestleMania 38 where I lost to Bianca more than I enjoyed WrestleMania 35. I think Daniel Bryan said something similar, as well, about enjoying his WrestleMania match against Kofi [Kingston at WrestleMania 35] than he did WrestleMania 30. It’s weird like that. Sometimes, what we enjoy in terms of our artistic expression aren’t always the stories that audiences revere the most. “... [Winning at WrestleMania 35 was] the girlhood-dream-come-true moment. Everyone asks me, ‘How did I feel?’ I felt everything, but I also felt nothing. It’s this weird juxtaposition. I made it, but had anything changed? There were fireworks, but my internal landscape wasn’t any different.”

While The Man says she had a confidence and cockiness walking into MetLife Stadium, it didn’t last long thanks to someone she’s been asked a lot about lately:

“Then the next night I’m brought back to earth when I had to do a segment with Lacey Evans on one-hour sleep while Vince [McMahon] was yelling at me in Gorilla.”

McMahon aside though, some of it came down to the different role Lynch was playing in 2022 as opposed to 2019:

“When you were a top babyface, you were micromanaged a little more. At WrestleMania 38, I had more freedom creatively. When you’re the villain, you’re making the crowd like someone else. There’s a lot of fun in putting the shine on someone else.”

Ultimately though, Becky realized that her big moment at WrestleMania 35 “wasn’t my destination. It was another important stop on my journey.”