Olympic gold medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock debuted at WWE NXT house show

By Sean Rueter
WRESTLING-OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images

WWE added to its collection of Olympic gold medal winners last May when they signed Tamyra Mensah-Stock, who was the women’s freestyle wrestling champion in the 68 kilograms competition at the 2020 Tokyo Games (which actually took place in 2021 due to COVID).

The first Black woman to win Olympic gold in freestyle wrestling said at the time her goal was to make WWE’s main roster within in a year. That seems unlikely at this point, but Mensah-Stock took an important step on that journey over the weekend when she made her in-ring debut on NXT’s “Coconut Loop”. She defeated Breanna Covington at the house show in Melbourne, Florida on Sat., Mar. 30. Based on her ring gear, Tamyra seems to taking a page out of our O.G. Olympic hero’s playbook...

Mensah-Stock first appeared at SummerSlam 2021 alongside fellow gold medalist Gable Steveson, who signed with WWE that fall. Steveson’s already debuted on NXT television, working a match at last year’s Great American Bash premium live event.

We’ll see how quickly Tamyra can follow him onto our screens.

