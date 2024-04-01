Raw airs tonight (April 1) with a live show from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. This is the final episode of Raw during the six week build towards WrestleMania 40, which takes place this weekend (April 6 and April 7).

Roman Reigns is going out like a chump

The Rock and Roman Reigns are both set to appear on tonight’s episode of Raw, with their tag team match against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins coming up on Saturday night at WrestleMania 40.

The Rock showed why he’s the Final Boss last week when he laid the smack down on Cody’s candy ass in the rain, making him bleed in the process. The Tribal Chief was said to have ordered the attack, but he was nowhere to be seen when it went down, leaving fans with the impression that The Rock is the dominant force of The Bloodline who is calling the shots. Watching Dwayne beat the shit out of Cody continued the theme of Roman playing a sidekick or ancillary character to The Rock on the road to WrestleMania.

This could be the final week of Roman’s 3.5+ year reign as Universal champion, so it feels strange that he’s potentially going out playing second fiddle to a higher ranking heel. Then again, this is The Rock we’re talking about, so it’s understandable why Roman can’t compare to The Great One, despite 3.5+ years of building up to this moment. Regardless, tonight is Roman’s final chance to do something to step out of The Rock’s shadow and once again assert himself as the guy everything revolves around in WWE.

Meanwhile, Cody will have to respond in some form after last week’s brutal assault. Will he choose the more peaceful path of simply expressing himself on the mic to plant more seeds of division between the Tribal Chief and the Final Boss? Or is the time for talking over after what The Rock did last week? Perhaps Cody just wants to rush the ring with Seth Rollins and Jey Uso and bring the fight straight to The Bloodline.

The rest of the card

Sami Zayn is frustrated after losing to Bronson Reed last week. GUNTHER is in his head, and Sami might just need some lessons from Alpha Academy’s Chad Gable if he hopes to bring home the Intercontinental championship at WrestleMania. A rematch of Zayn vs. Reed is booked for tonight, so we’ll see if Sami has learned anything since last week’s setback.

Tonight’s lineup includes an 8-man tag team match of DIY & New Day vs. The Judgment Day. JD McDonagh might be here to eat the pin as the babyface side looks to establish momentum going into WrestleMania’s Six Pack ladder match for the undisputed WWE tag team championship. Another scenario might include Rey Mysterio showing up to take his shithead son Dominik out of the mix.

Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell vs. Ivy Nile & Maxxine Dupri is also booked on Raw. LeRae feigned an injury and cheated last week to beat Nile in a singles match. Will things work out differently for LeRae this time if her partner is once again unwilling to go along with these underhanded shenanigans? Or is Maxxine so bad in the ring that it doesn’t even matter if Candice and Indi are not on the same page?

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley crossed the line last week when she brought up Becky Lynch’s daughter. This led to a pull-apart brawl that began with an incredible punch from The Man that landed square on Dominik’s stupid face. How will Becky and Rhea escalate the level of violence on tonight’s go-home show?

- Is there any chance that CM Punk shows up again on Raw now that he has an official role at WrestleMania as the special guest commentator for World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre? Regardless of Punk’s status for tonight, McIntyre will be sure to take a verbal shot at him one final time before WrestleMania.

- Solo Sikoa will try to take Jey Uso out on SmackDown to make life easier for Jim Uso and The Bloodline at the biggest pro wrestling event of the year. But why wait until then? Could Jim and Solo have another ambush planned for tonight if Jey happens to be booked in a match?

- Ricochet is on fire right now, pinning Judgment Day members on three consecutive episodes of Raw. That faction is occupied with other babyfaces tonight, so the Highlight of the Night will have to show off his breathtaking skills against some other heel as he gets ready for the Andre the Giant Battle Royal, and perhaps the launch of WWE Speed.

- Today is April Fools’ Day. There will have to be an R-Truth segment related to that, right?

- Andrade is one of the favorites in this Friday’s Andre the Giant Battle Royal. Will he face off against anyone else in the field on tonight’s Raw?

- It doesn’t look like the women’s division is getting a filler Battle Royal or a tag team championship match at WrestleMania. Will notable stars like Nia Jax and Liv Morgan really be left off the WrestleMania card?

- The first hour of tonight’s broadcast will air commercial free. That’s even more time for The Rock to curse up a storm, if he’s so inclined.

- Where the f*** is Omos? I finally know the answer to this question; he’s in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal this Friday night on SmackDown. His last two televised matches were the men’s Royal Rumble and the SummerSlam Battle Royal, so I guess this match type is the only thing WWE trusts him to do when the cameras are rolling.

What will you be looking for on Raw?