WWE Monday Night Raw comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (April 1, 2024) from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, featuring the latest build to the WrestleMania 40 extravaganza starting this coming Saturday night in Philadelphia.

Advertised for tonight: For starters, the first hour is commercial free! The Rock and Roman Reigns are back together on the same show once again, as The Bloodline arrives for the final red brand show before the big one. No word on what exactly they’ll be doing but we know they’ll be there. Elsewhere, Ivy Nile & Maxxine Dupri take on Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell, The Judgment Day vs. DIY & The New Day, and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Raw live blog will kick off once the show starts on USA Network. It will be below this line here. Reminder: GIFs and pics allowed, but no links to illegal streams, please.

WWE RAW RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR APRIL 1