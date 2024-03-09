Some places do power rankings. Here at Cageside, we do a stock report.

In this weekly series, we identify three Superstars (or groups of Superstars) who are on their way up, and three that are moving in the opposite direction. After a busy week that included Drew McIntyre laying out Seth Rollins with a Claymore, Liv Morgan ruining the end of Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax, and Cody Rhodes slapping The Rock in the face, a lot of fortunes were changed.

With that in mind, let’s see whose stock decreased the most this week:

Stock Down #3: Jade Cargill

Cargill had a hot WWE debut at Royal Rumble, but there’s been barely any follow-up since then other than quick backstage segments where she is in meetings with Nick Aldis or Adam Pearce trying to figure out whether she will sign with Raw or SmackDown. That decision has dragged out too long now, hurting her momentum and bringing into question whether WWE will give her a spotlight at their biggest show of the year, WrestleMania 40.

Stock Down #2: LA Knight

LA Knight has only received two minutes of TV time over the last two episodes of SmackDown. That could be mostly related to AJ Styles’ absence from SmackDown during that period, combined with The Rock taking up a lot of time on these shows. Even so, if someone is a top star, which Knight was not that long ago, then WWE should find more for them to do on TV, especially with WrestleMania only a month away. If anything, this issue is a sign that he’d be much better off being on three hour Raw episodes right now.

Stock Down #1: Austin Theory

One year ago, Austin Theory defeated John Cena at WrestleMania 39. Fast forward to today, and his role on the road to WrestleMania 40 is to just be a chew toy for top babyfaces like Randy Orton, Kevin, Owens, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes. The idea that today’s Austin Theory is worthy of a match with John Cena is laughable, and it seems kind of crazy that WWE booked him to beat Cena given his current role in kayfabe.

Now let’s see whose stock increased the most this week:

Stock Up #3: Tiffany Stratton

Tiffany Stratton has followed up on her breakout performance at Elimination Chamber with wins on SmackDown against Naomi and Mia Yim. Tiffy Time is getting over with the WWE audience right now, perhaps putting Stratton in position to land a WrestleMania match with a star at the level of Bianca Belair.

Stock Up #2: GUNTHER

After a brief period where GUNTHER’s WrestleMania direction was unclear, now there are a whole bunch of wrestlers on Raw who are desperate to get that match with him, including last year’s top babyface, Sami Zayn. GUNTHER demonstrated why he’s a hot commodity when he beat the shit out of Dominik Mysterio in a singles match on Raw.

Stock Up #1: Logan Paul

Not only is Logan Paul heading towards a WrestleMania match with Randy Orton, but WWE actually struck a deal with his shitty PRIME beverage brand to make it the first ever sponsor to appear on the center of the WWE ring mat at future PLE’s, starting with WrestleMania 40.

There you have it, Cagesiders. Whose stock do you think changed the most this week?