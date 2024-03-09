I could watch Tiffany Stratton hit her handspring back elbow forever

There are lots of reasons to be excited about Tiffany Stratton’s future.

The 24 year old from Minnesota is a pro wrestling natural. Not even three full years after signing with WWE, Stratton’s already had a successful NXT run that saw her capture the brand’s Women’s championship as she quickly learned how to use her athletic gifts in the ring, and fully developed her own version of the vain, rich heel gimmick (which started with a “daddy’s little girl” spin that would have killed some careers before they could even start).

Having excelled both in title and non-title programs, Stratton proved all she could in developmental. She wrestled in this year’s Royal Rumble match and was subsequently promoted to SmackDown full-time. There, due in large part to a show-stealing performance in Australia at Elimination Chamber last month, she’s already getting crowd reactions that have reportedly made WWE officials realize that Tiffy’s time as a big star is coming sooner than they expected.

Stratton is mostly using her wrestling to impress right now, and it is damn impressive. The former gymnast integrates that background into a lot of her work — like her aptly named finisher, The Prettiest Moonsault Ever.

But, as you probably guessed from the headline, that’s not my favorite move in Tiffany’s arsenal. That would be the handspring back elbow.

A lot of times when a wrestler adds a show-y build to an otherwise standard maneuver, it’s clearly just that... show-y build. Stratton’s acrobatics not only look cool, they give the appearance she’s picking up speed and giving her momentum that makes the strike at the end look devastating.

I could watch her do it forever. And thanks to the magic of GIFs, I can!

Props to Michin for selling the heck out of it on SmackDown last night (Mar. 8), too.

When you’ve watched that enough times (if that’s even possible), let us know in the comments what you think of Stratton, her character, her moveset, and her rise.