What happened after SmackDown went off the air

Cody Rhodes finally brought the thunder as he came face-to-face with The Rock on SmackDown. After Seth Rollins accepted The Rock’s challenge for him and Rhodes to face Rock and Roman Reigns at night one of WrestleMania, The Rock went off on Rhodes. Citing an age difference between Rhodes and his siblings to set up his next insult, Rock called the son of Dusty Rhodes a “mistake.”

That’s when Cody introduced The Rock to his cousins, Rosie Palmer and her five sisters.

After receiving his receipt for slapping Rhodes in the face at the WrestleMania Kickoff press event in February, a wicked smile began to cross The Rock’s face. But what happened next is a mystery as SmackDown faded to black, leaving viewers wondering how the Great One responded.

Did The Rock return fire on The American Nightmare? Did a four-man donnybrook break out? Did the parties momentarily reconcile their differences and sing country favorites to send the arena audience in Dallas home happy?

Na, they all simply walked out.

After Diarrhea Dwayne receive the slap from Cody then he walks away after SmackDown went (OffAir) pic.twitter.com/jnyeGmWF3h — Ěmpèrór Smith (@EnyinnayaSmith) March 9, 2024

After getting slapped by Rhodes, “Diarrhea” Dwayne, as Rollins calls him, appears to have muttered some threatening messages while doing some finger-pointing as Reigns quietly watched on. After a few tense moments, The Rock’s music played, and the four men slowly dispersed.

At this time, it’s uncertain if the segment ran long or if WWE timed it just so to create a cliffhanger that encourages viewers to check out Raw this Monday to see what went down once SmackDown concluded.

Despite Rock’s inaction here, fans can expect a response from The Rock at any moment following Rhodes’ bowing up to him on national television. What his reaction might be is anyone’s guess, but it may be more fiery than the promo Rock cut hours before SmackDown, where he continued to berate Rollins and Rhodes. Rock took it a step further by insulting Rhodes’ dog, Pharaoh, calling Rhodes’ best friend a “shithead.”

One would think that being a movie star, Rock would be familiar with the film John Wick, where messing with a man’s dog proved to be a fatal mistake.

How do you think The Rock will respond, Cagesiders?

Give us your best guesses in the comments section.