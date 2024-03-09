‘Hacksaw’ Jim Duggan shares good news regarding his health

During his career, “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan stood toe-to-toe with wrestling’s biggest and meanest names, such as Andre the Giant, the One Man Gang, and, of course, Goldberg.

But his most serious battle has been his real-life feud with cancer.

While working for World Championship Wrestling in 1998, Duggan was forced out of action after being diagnosed with kidney cancer. He soon returned to the ring, cancer-free, a year later. Then, in 2021, Duggan was diagnosed with prostate cancer. Duggan appeared to be in the clear until his cancer returned a few months later.

This week, the mat’s fabled tough guy went in for his routine check-up, and it was a thumbs-up for the WWE Hall of Famer.

Back to reality! Cancer check-up with Dr. Butler at SC Oncology.



All is GOOD!!! Get your check-ups! pic.twitter.com/iN0PubPZac — Hacksaw Jim Duggan (@RealHacksawJim) March 5, 2024

Duggan’s good news is reason for his family, friends, and fans to celebrate. Last fall, Duggan, the inaugural Royal Rumble winner, underwent emergency surgery following a ceremony in his honor in his hometown of Glens Falls, NY. He was released from the hospital just a few days later.

This weekend, Duggan is appearing at the Lexington Comic & Toy Convention in Lexington, KY, alongside fellow WWE Hall of Famers Sgt. Slaughter, Mick Foley, and Jake “The Snake” Roberts.