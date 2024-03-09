Karrion Kross plants seeds of betrayal within The Pride after SmackDown

Karrion Kross’ performance this week on SmackDown was the definition of someone losing a battle but on their way to winning the war.

On Friday night (March 8), Kross lost by disqualification to Bobby Lashley after the Authors of Pain ran in and assaulted Lashley. What followed was an all-out brawl that saw the Street Profits run in to make a save as B-Fab leveled Scarlett with a slap to the face that would’ve made The Rock proud.

Then, as Lashley had Kross locked in the Hurt Lock, the AoP recovered and assaulted Lashley again. A three-on-one mugging ensued before The Final Testament left with the last laugh.

Later, in a digital exclusive, Kross mocked his own defeat before teasing dissension within Lashley’s stable.

EXCLUSIVE: @realKILLERkross gloats over his domination over @fightbobby, suggesting that The All Mighty should make @MontezFordWWE the leader of his faction. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/k14Tf2e4IS — WWE (@WWE) March 9, 2024

“This was the desired outcome. Everybody’s so wound up around here. ‘I have to win, I have to win the match, or the fans aren’t going to cheer for me,’” Kross said before pointing out Lashley’s obsession with winning. Kross said that fixation got Lashley so far, but now he’s making mistakes. And as the leader of The Pride, Kross said Lashley can’t afford to make mistakes because he’s responsible for the careers of the Street Profits and B-Fab.

The harbinger of doom then went full rabble-rouser, planting the seeds for a betrayal that’s been long in the making.

“Maybe The Pride needs a new leader,” said Kross, “but it’s not gonna be me. I think it should be Montez Ford. He’s a new breakout star, but we all know he can’t do that when he’s dragging (Angelo) Dawkins. And Bobby’s not letting him be the best version of himself. I’m just saying what everybody’s thinking. Tick, tock.”

With his high-flying ability and charisma, and as the co-star of a reality series with his wife Bianca Belair, Montez Ford has been considered a future headliner for some time. And in wrestling, such drops like the one Kross made here often lead to an eventual breakup between sides.

As the words of Karrion Kross echo through the mind of Montez Ford, perhaps The Pride is now living on borrowed time.

Tick, tock, indeed.