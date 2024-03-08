Rock & Reigns vs. Rhodes & Rollins official for WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins ventured over for a special appearance on Friday Night SmackDown this week to officially answer The Rock’s challenge for a tag team match at WrestleMania 40 on April 6 in Philadelphia.

They accepted.

Of course they accepted.

Seth said it with his chest! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Xj87niGEeb — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 9, 2024

They shot one hell of an angle to get there, with Rollins calling Rock “Mr. Mid-Life Crisis” and Rock telling Cody he was “a mistake.” That led to Rhodes finally giving him a receipt for that slap across the face.

They ran out of time on FOX just after, ending the show before the fighting could pop off. It worked pretty damn well to continue building hype to what will surely be a monster match.

The updated WrestleMania 40 card: