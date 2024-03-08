The Rock drops another promo on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

Just before SmackDown goes live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, The Rock took to social media for the second week in a row to roast Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes as he and Roman Reigns await their answer to the Bloodline’s WrestleMania challenge.

A message from the Outlaw People’s Champ



“when I die I may not go to heaven

I don't know if they let outlaws in

If they don't just let me go to Texas, boys

'Cause Texas is as close as I've been”



SMACKDOWN

TONIGHT - SOLD OUT

Dallas, Texas @wwe @tkogrp pic.twitter.com/TCFLixKrPh — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 8, 2024

In a much shorter monologue than his previous offering, The Rock, sporting a cowboy hat, addressed several issues, including what Rollins had to say about him last Monday on Raw. As one would imagine, being dubbed “Diarrhea” Dwayne did not sit well with The Rock, nor did it impress him. But it’s what Rollins had to say after Raw went off the air that drew Rock’s ire.

“Seth Rollins, you grab the microphone now that Raw’s off the air. ‘Oh, I could say some truth. I could say how I really feel. The Rock is full of shit.’ When it goes off the air. When it’s safe. Let The Rock tell you something right now, brother. The Rock is a lot of things, he’s a lot of things. But full of shit ain’t one of them.”

The Rock then reminded Rollins how he didn’t get to where he is by being full of it, especially as the people call for Rock to be the next president of the United States.

Before turning his attention to Cody Rhodes, Rock addressed the repeated blackouts that happened during his promo last Friday night on SmackDown. According to the Hollywood star, Standards and Practices got nervous as he called Phoenix, AZ, the number one city for cocaine and meth use. Rock issued a warning to them as well.

“Standards and Practices, you can get scared all you want. You can have your finger on the button. And you should. Because there ain’t nobody, and The Rock means nobody, that will tell it like it is more than the Rock, The People’s Champion.”

Rock finally addressed Rhodes, The American Nightmare. He referred to Rhodes as a chickenshit goof before making a cardinal sin. Despite being a movie star, Rock must not have seen John Wick because he came for Cody’s dog, Pharaoh.

“Pharaoh? That’s his name, Pharaoh? Don’t call that dog Pharaoh. Call him shithead!”

The Rock finished by telling Rhodes once more, “F*** your story.”

Now, you can slap a man in the face as The Rock did to Rhodes. You can even mock his narrative. But insult his dog?

Those are fighting words.

Let’s see how Rhodes and Rollins respond.