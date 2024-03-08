WWE surpasses 100 million subscribers on YouTube

WWE has reached another milestone.

In addition to playing in front of sold-out crowds at live events, television shows, and premium offerings on Peacock, WWE has now surpassed 100 million subscribers on YouTube. With more than 81 billion lifetime views, according to the company, WWE ranks as the largest sports channel on YouTube, with more subscribers than the NBA, NFL, MLB, and NHL combined.

WWE joined the YouTube community in 2007 and is now one of only ten channels worldwide to record such an achievement.

What an absolutely massive accomplishment. Huge thanks to all 100 MILLION members of the @WWEUniverse who have made @WWE’s @YouTube channel one of the 10 most-subscribed in the world. pic.twitter.com/1jAwQc8dAG — Triple H (@TripleH) March 8, 2024

Much of the credit for achieving this feat is being attributed to The Rock, as acknowledged by WWE and various news outlets, with WWE stating:

The return of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has helped supercharge the channel’s subscriber total in recent months, highlighted by the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event in Las Vegas on Feb. 8, which added more than 100,000 subscribers in a day. Every segment featuring “The Rock” since his surprise SmackDown return on Sept. 15, 2023, has drawn more than one million views. Prior to The Rock’s return to WWE television in September, the company was tracking to reach the 100 million subscriber milestone in late April.

The Rock’s return indeed generated a lot of interest in WWE. However, there was no mention of the video featuring The Rock, Cody Rhodes, and Roman Reigns during a universally disliked segment on SmackDown, which drew a reported record number of dislikes. This was the segment where it appeared Rhodes had stepped aside in his pursuit of Reigns to allow Rock the honor of engaging in family warfare with the Tribal Chief at WrestleMania. Rhodes later changed his mind, opting to redeem his Royal Rumble victory for a shot at Reigns’ Undisputed Universal Championship.

Speaking of The Rock and Cody Rhodes, the Great One shared WWE’s good news on his social media page while taking a shot at Rhodes’ and his loyal fan base.

100 MILLION YOUTUBE SUBSCRIBERS!



Only the 10th channel globally to ever do so! Helluva milestone that deserves the well earned flowers of recognition



Hyped to see this growth, and much more exciting and expansive work is ahead of us.



Congratulations to our… pic.twitter.com/tkaYFAaaCq — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 8, 2024

100 MILLION YOUTUBE SUBSCRIBERS! Only the 10th channel globally to ever do so! Helluva milestone that deserves the well earned flowers of recognition Hyped to see this growth, and much more exciting and expansive work is ahead of us. Congratulations to our hardworking superstars, staff, and crew. The jabroni beating, pie eating, trail blazing, eyebrow raising, downin’ Teremanas at the pubs, sayin’ f**k off you crybabies with a hundred million subs. ~ the people’s champ #directoroftheboard @wwe @TKOGrp

Given WWE’s current momentum, and with this year’s WrestleMania shaping up to arguably be its biggest yet, it’s safe to assume that the sports entertainment giant is well on its way to reaching all new benchmarks in the weeks ahead.