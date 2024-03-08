The U.S. Express is heading to the WWE Hall of Fame

The U.S. Express, the tag team of Mike Rotunda and Barry Windham, are entering the WWE Hall of Fame. The news was first reported by the website The Ringer, with a video posted by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque on social media of him sharing the news with Rotunda and Windham.

From the very first #WrestleMania… to the WWE Hall of Fame.



Mike Rotunda & Barry Windham are a legendary tag team with deep family ties to our business, and their influence will be felt for generations to come.



It was an honor to tell the US Express that they're #WWEHOF bound. pic.twitter.com/PT4m7rQVIt — Triple H (@TripleH) March 8, 2024

In the video, Levesque discussed Windham and Rotunda’s roles at the inaugural WrestleMania, where they defended the then-World Wrestling Federation Tag Team Championships against The Iron Sheik and Nikolai Volkoff. Levesque acknowledged their significant contributions to WWE’s success before informing them of their induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.

“It’s been a great journey, you know,” said a teary-eyed Rotunda. “I mean, watching WWE grow, so it’s pretty damn cool to be part of it in any aspect.”

In the early 1980s, Rotunda and Windham, the respective father and uncle of deceased WWE superstar Bray Wyatt, were one of wrestling’s hottest acts. The duo was especially popular in Florida, where they first debuted before steamrolling their way into WWE as the U.S. Express in 1984.

Under the tutelage of legendary manager Capt. Lou Albano, Rotunda and Windham won the company’s historic tag team titles on two occasions. They first dethroned the team of Dick Murdoch and Adrian Adonis. Windham and Rotunda claimed the titles a second-time months after they dropped them to the Sheik and Volkoff at Madison Square Garden during the inaugural WrestleMania.

The brother-in-law combo will join Paul Heyman and Bull Nakano as part of the 2024 Hall of Fame class. For Windham, this marks his second induction, having been previously honored in 2012 as part of the Four Horsemen stable.

The induction ceremony will take place after the April 5 SmackDown at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center, just before night one of WrestleMania at Lincoln Financial Field.