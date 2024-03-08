Dominik Mysterio got booed off the mic at his own wedding

Back in January 2023, Dominik Mysterio shared on social media that he and his longtime girlfriend Marie Juliette had gotten engaged.

Social media now brings the news the couple tied the knot earlier this week. Clips are being shared online from the reception, like this one of the newlyweds making their entrance. Dom’s mullet looks fabulous... it’s almost as stunning as his lovely bride is.

WWE and The Judgment Day were represented. You can see Damian Priest and Austin Theory in this clip of the groomsmen making their way to the dance floor:

damian being one of dom’s groomsmen is so special pic.twitter.com/I4TLZQslNg — Gia (@d0mmymami) March 8, 2024

And back to the groom, his people kept it real, giving Dirty Dom a familiar backdrop from which to cut his first promo as a married man...

i’m crying he got booed at his own wedding pic.twitter.com/Z96RCcSusx — (@ripleylord) March 8, 2024

Now we’ll await a dirt sheet debate about whether those boos were piped in or added in post.

Jokes aside, it looks like it was a great wedding. We’re glad the couple got to start their new life together having fun with family & friends, and wish them all the best going forwarrd.