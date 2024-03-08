WWE Friday Night SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Mar. 8, 2024) with a live show emanating from American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, featuring the latest build to WrestleMania XL next month in Philadelphia.

Advertised for tonight: Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins confront The Rock and Roman Reigns to answer challenge for a tag team match at night one of WrestleMania.

Also on the card: United States Champion Logan Paul returns to SmackDown with Randy Orton looking to give him an RKO, Bobby Lashley goes one-on-one against Karrion Kross, Bayley needs to come up with a new strategy after she was betrayed by Dakota Kai, and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX. It will be below this line here. (Note: Links to illegal streams are prohibited. Pics and GIFs are allowed.)

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR MAR. 8