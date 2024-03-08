John Cena acknowledges Roman Reigns as a GOAT

John Cena made a surprising revelation when he spoke with media personality Chris Van Vliet about his life and career. When Van Vliet asked Cena when he felt like he was “The Guy” in WWE, Cena, the 16-time world champion, said never. According to Cena, terms like locker room leader and The Guy often get thrown around. But in his estimation, the person wearing the promotion’s top prize is the primary star.

“The championship should be an identifiable instrument of that,” said Cena. “I think it helps the believability of the championship, either one or any championship. The importance of that is you channel whatever you want to say, on inside industry terms, through the props that we give you.”

Going by Cena’s assessment, Roman Reigns is indeed The Guy in WWE. Though there are four main championships across WWE’s brands (Raw, SmackDown, and NXT), Reigns holds two: the prestigious and historic WWE Championship and the long-standing Universal Championship. Both titles are represented by one belt, known collectively as the Undisputed Universal Championship.

When discussing who he believes is the greatest wrestler of all time with Van Vliet, Cena credited those he felt elevated the business to new heights. He mentioned Hulk Hogan, Steve Austin, and The Rock before ending with Roman Reigns. Though he didn’t offer specifics when speaking of The Tribal Chief, Cena acknowledged his worth, saying, “Roman has done a fantastic job of taking the business to heights it’s never been to before.”

In his conversation with Van Vliet, Cena noted that “nobody does it alone,” recognizing that pro wrestling is a team effort between the men and women of WWE. Still, just as it takes a village to raise a chief, it also requires a chief to lead its villagers. Indeed, Roman Reigns cannot do it alone. From its head executives, such as Nick Khan and Paul Levesque, to stars ranging from Cody Rhodes to Liv Morgan, everyone plays a pivotal role in making WWE what it is. Yet, when it comes down to it, there’s still a television show to produce, and Reigns is its focal point, a fact Cena admitted to the Associated Press in 2023.

“When I’m there as a performer, it’s (WWE champion) Roman Reigns’ show. In my mind, he needs to be in the conversation, and in my mind, he’s the greatest of all time,” said Cena.

Cena also told the Associated Press that Reigns’ ability to elevate multiple performers to another level of relevance is something he’d never seen before.

“Simply being associated with Roman elevates you to a higher status,” said Cena. “He enhances the performance of so many others, leading to a better overall program, increased viewership, and more discussion.”

None of that is to imply that fans must like or embrace Reigns as their favorite wrestler. However, it does call for a moment of reflection to understand why WWE is so committed to him. Similarly, one must acknowledge the behind-the-scenes metrics that justify investing in Reigns, particularly given his relatively limited appearances.

Whatever the reason, it’s significant enough that John Cena, a certified GOAT within the industry, has given Reigns his seal of approval on multiple occasions and acknowledged that Reigns is truly among the greats in the game.