Bianca Belair is one of the cover stars (along with Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley) for the WWE 2K24 video game that launched this week.

Earlier today, the ugly side of the internet was on full display when an official promo pic for the game that featured Belair was posted online, and it was met with many disgusting racist comments about her.

WWE stars have been standing up for Bianca throughout the day in response to the hate.

First, here is Big E reminding everyone that this is not some kind of isolated incident. Racism and misogyny are a common thing that Black women wrestlers deal with all the time:

The black women in this industry face a regular barrage of racism & misogyny from “fans.” And have for far too long. You cannot diminish their light. You cannot erase their contributions to this industry. — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) March 7, 2024

Becky Lynch offered her support for Bianca, describing her as a flag-bearer for WWE.

One of the bEST flagbearers we have in WWE. This woman barely sleeps because of her dedication to her craft. Her work ethic is top tier and her personality and heart goes beyond that somehow. @BiancaBelairWWE is truly 1 of 1! pic.twitter.com/Oavfo7hDdU — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 8, 2024

Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley also stood up for Bianca, praising the EST of WWE as a trailblazer in the pro wrestling industry:

EST ain’t just a nickname… @BiancaBelairWWE is a history maker, a trailblazer, and one of the nicest humans that you would have the privilege to ever meet.

Y’all just mad that she’s better than you ‍♀️ #EST — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) March 7, 2024

Zelina Vega wrote a longer message explaining that Bianca has earned her success and is an inspiration for everyone:

Bianca is one of the best this business and WORLD has ever seen. When I think of a hard worker, stand out, path paver, and someone who is genuinely a proud representation of her culture, it’s Bianca. She deserves everything she’s gotten and MORE. She EARNED the name EST. The “fans” that took part in the blatant disrespect and hate towards her and other black men and women should be ashamed and embarrassed. It’s disgusting. But your hate will never EVER dim their shine. We love you B. You continue to be an inspiration to all of us.

Ivy Nile expressed her appreciation for Belair’s work ethic:

@BiancaBelairWWE is everything I strive to be in the WWE. All 3 are the hardest working and influential people in my life, and I’m so grateful to know ALL of them. Much love, B #TennesseeStrong

Natalya chimed in with positive energy and a picture:

Positive energy only This little throwback gem! Love our special little locker room moments…

#TBT pic.twitter.com/8iVwjGLgzc — Nattie (@NatbyNature) March 7, 2024

It’s great to see so many WWE stars and wrestling fans raise Bianca up in response to the bigots who like to spread hatred on the internet, so let’s follow the wrestlers’ lead and keep it going in the comments below.