Let’s see if Shawn Spears is a draw for NXT

The ratings and viewership data are in for the March 5 edition of WWE NXT.

According to Wrestlenomics, the show averaged 654,000 viewers and scored a 0.16 rating among 18-49 year olds. Viewership was up compared to last week’s low point of 570K, while the demo rating remained the same. The last time an episode of NXT averaged more than 650K viewers was back on Jan. 16.

This “Roadblock” episode of NXT featured Shawn Spears’ first match of 2024, which turned out to be a quick squash win against Fit Finlay’s son. Tag team championships were also on the line at Roadblock, with the Wolf Dogs and the Kabuki Warriors each retaining their respective belts. Dijak won an Asylum match, Tony D’Angelo earned an NXT championship match at Stand & Deliver, and Trick Williams whooped Carmelo Hayes.

Even with the loaded card, the demo rating of 0.16 is tied (with last week’s episode) for NXT’s lowest mark in that metric over the last six months.

Can they turn it around as the road to Stand & Deliver continues? Come back here next week to find out.

Here’s a rundown of NXT’s audience and ratings share of the 18-49 demographic over the past year:

