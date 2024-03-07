WrestleMania 40 is coming up in Philadelphia on the weekend of April 6 and 7, and people want to know if WWE’s former top star John Cena will make an appearance or possibly have a match at the biggest pro wrestling event of the year.

Cena sounds like a guy who hopes to be there but isn’t able to make that commitment just yet. For example, here he is on The Tonight Show admitting to Conan O’Brien Jimmy Fallon that he is free on April 6, before using his You Can’t See Me gimmick to masterfully dodge the question of whether he’ll actually be there:

“People are talking, WrestleMania 40. They’re speculating that The Rock and I will be in the ring in Philadelphia for WrestleMania 40. They’re gonna keep talking until it happens, we don’t know yet. That was not satisfactory. We just took the wind out of your sails. So, I mean, do you want me to make a promise I can’t keep? You want me to write a check I can’t cash? Am I in the business of writing checks that my ass can’t cash? Is that what we’re doing here? Is that what type of outfit you’re running? It’s April 6th, Philadelphia. Yeah, I know exactly where it is. I mean, I’m free that day...This is a great answer. Maybe you won’t see me there!”

Does this answer convince you that Cena actually will be in Philadelphia for night one of WrestleMania 40? If so, what will he be doing on the show?

Give us your predictions in the comments below, Cagesiders.